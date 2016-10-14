Family donate cash in memory of dad Paul

A BEREAVED family who donated funds raised at their loved one’s funeral have been thanked by a local school which was ‘touched by their generosity’.

Paul Mills, the husband of Jill, a guidance and home economics teacher at Kinlochleven High, tragically died during week the first week of term after this year’s summer holidays.

Paul’s life was celebrated on August 28, 2016, at Ballachulish Village Hall where collection buckets were put out and £2,100 was raised.

Paul was a great supporter of Macmillan cancer care, so his family decided half of the money raised should be donated to the charity.

Jill, and her two children – Ruaridh, 19, and Erin, 20 – wanted to use the remainder of the collection to support any youngsters who went to their school, Kinlochleven High, who were suffering from bereavement through the loss of a parent or living with a family member with depression.

During an assembly at the school, head teacher Rebecca Machin explained the wishes of the Mills family and the youngsters decided they would like to add to this by taking part in Macmillan fundraising events, such as a community coffee morning, a cup cake competition and a bake sale within the school.

Mrs Machin said: ‘We wanted to be able to contribute, say thank you and show our sympathy and support to the Mills family.

‘It is hard to express how touched we were that they could think of us in this way when they themselves had been so affected by mental health issues, supporting Mr Mills throughout the years with his illness.

‘To be so generous at a time of such loss is a powerful lesson to us all.’

The family agreed with the idea so it was arranged for a

local representative from Mac­millan to attend the coffee morning where just short of £500 was raised, taking the total donation to £1,469.75.

Beth Grant, who works in the school’s front office, said: ‘I have never seen so much cake. There was literally gridlock at the front door as they came in with the most beautifully decorated cakes.

‘And I have to say that was an added bonus having to taste them for the cup cake competition.’

Jill also presented a cheque for £1,116.84 to the head teacher, to support the school’s mental health programme.

Mrs Machin added: ‘To be so courageous, not only in fighting the stigma of depression but making such a positive statement in support of those who are affected just says so much. It is very humbling. We are very lucky to have them in our community and we send them every best wish.’