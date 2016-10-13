Royal visitor Charles inspects Lochaber fish project Talented students take to the stage » Winners of young chefs competition revealed THE WINNER of a young chefs competition was announced in Lochaber last week.

Eight students took part in the Lochaber Rotary Club’s contest from which Georgia Dennis from Mallaig High School claimed first prize and Hannah Hunter from Ardnamurchan High School was runner-up.

The final took place in Mallaig High School and sponsors Marine Harvest praised the high standard of cooking and thanked all of the other participating schools, which were Kinlochleven, Lochaber and Ardnamurchan.

The students each cooked three courses and were judged individually on presentation of set table, menu choice, cost, hygiene and neatness while cooking, taste and presentation, as well as other criteria.

