Talented students take to the stage ARDNAMURCHAN High School (AHS) musicians have been on tour.

The pupils visited Lochaline on Wednesday September 28 and Acharacle the following day as part of their rolling programme of musical village hall tours.

Poor weather meant there was a limited attendance

for the Loch­aline performance but better conditions in Acharacle helped to ensure draw out a big crowd, with the hall almost packed full.

Head teacher Christopher Millar-Craig, who was MC on the Thursday, thanked the community for their welcome and support.

He said: ‘The village hall tours give us an oppor­tunity to go out to the villages within the catchment of Ardnamurchan High School and give something back to the communities that support us.

‘We’re very proud of the talent of all our young people and this is an opportunity to share this with parents and partners in the area.’

Music teacher Ms Anderson added: ‘It was great to see the pupils getting recognition for the hard work they have been putting in. It has really paid off as every performance was fantastic.’

Featured in this year’s programme was AHS S3 group were Mitchell MacPherson, Hannah Hunter, Bethan White, Rachel Bolton, Iona Cameron, Eilidh MacArthur, Janie and Herbie Patterson, Chris McCowan; Hunter’s Heroes Aaron, Herbie, Nathan, Finn, Calum; Rachel White; AHS Gaelic medium folk group Rachel, Francis, Seamus, Sean, Maryann; Liljana Alexander; Chris MacCowan; Fern MacGillivary; Kate Bradley; and Clare Ford. Share this: LinkedIn

