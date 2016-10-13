«  
Crofting chief to fight on

on October 13th, 2016

logoCROFTING Commissioner Colin Kennedy is refusing to resign as the group’s chairman, saying he was ‘elected by crofters’ and he’ll continue to fight for their rights.

Read the full story in the October 13, 2016 edition of The Oban Times.

