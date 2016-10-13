Jobs and lorries axed as bin runs to every three weeks » Cash boost for Lochaber talking paper TALK LOCHABER has received £902 thanks to players of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The group, which has been running for 17 years, produces a free weekly recording of local news and stories onto memory sticks and sends them out free of charge to people who are visually impaired.

This funding boost from the Postcode Community Trust has enabled Talk Lochaber to buy an up-to-date duplicator, which copies the recordings to be sent out to around 50 people in Lochaber who use the service.

This new piece of equipment has sped up this process and has given the volunteers at Talk Lochaber more confidence in knowing all the memory sticks sent out are properly copied and there are no blank sticks among them.

The talking newspaper is run by volunteers who work on a rota basis, mostly doing a couple of hours a month.

If you would like to find out more or know someone who would benefit from the service, call Heather Gunn on 01397 702240 or Patrizia Gillies on 01397 704005.

