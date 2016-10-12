Corpach man will be Free Church moderator

A FORT William man has been announced as the moderator designate of the 2017 Free Church of Scotland General Assembly.

The Reverend Derek Lamont, minister of St Columba’s Free Church in Edinburgh, was born in Corpach, Fort William, and will commence his duties as moderator from the May 2017 assembly, taking over from current moderator, the Rev Dr John Nicholls.

Derek has served as a minister in the Free Church for nearly 26 years and has a great love for the Highlands.

He follows in the footsteps of his father Donald and grand­father Farquhar Matheson in being nominated as moderator designate, and counts it a great honour in their memory.

Derek said: ‘It’s an exciting time to serve in the Free Church as we face the challenges of sharing the Gospel in what is often regarded as a post Christian society. But we are seeing God’s grace transforming lives and, against all the odds, churches growing and new ones starting.

‘To be elected as moderator designate of our General Assembly in the face of these challenges is an honour and a privilege.’