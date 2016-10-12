Lochaber MP receives support on pensions issue

LOCHABER MP Ian Blackford has been in Fort William this week collecting Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) petitions from Aye2Aye volunteer Ann Moffat.

Mr Blackford joined his fellow SNP colleagues in presenting the petition to the UK parliament, calling on the government to adopt a better method of phasing in pension harmonisation between men and women.

At present, some women can retire at 63 while others, due to their date of birth, have to wait up to two and a half years longer.

The call for change was led by the WASPI campaign which Mr Blackford has championed in the House of Commons on several occasions.

Stopping off in Fort William on his way to the vote in London, Mr Blackford picked up the petition forms which had been signed by people in Lochaber, many of which are said to be ‘directly affected by the rules’.

Mr Blackford said: ‘I have been delighted to petition the UK parliament to introduce fairness for the 2.6 million women throughout the UK who have been unfairly treated with the sharp increase in women’s pensionable age and I join with them in asking the government to put in place fair transitional arrangements.

‘I was delighted to include the petitions which were signed in my constituency to highlight the importance of this right across the country.’

After his visit to Lochaber, Mr Blackford travelled to Westminster where he addressed parliament on the issue yesterday evening (Tuesday).