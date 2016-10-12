«  
Timber company apologises for going offline

on October 12th, 2016
Caley Timber asks customers to pick up the phone if they want to get in touch

A BUSINESS in Inverness experiencing problems getting online wants customers to know it is not ignoring them.

Caley Timber’s internet went down on Sunday night and the firm has not been able to access emails since. The company was hoping the problem would be fixed on Monday and then yesterday (Tuesday) but is now asking customers to pick up the phone as it worries it may be days before it is back up and running.

Debbie Irwin, administrator for the company, said: ‘We just want to let people who are trying to get in touch with us to know we are not ignoring them. If they need us, it would be great if they could telephone us. We are really sorry about the inconvenience and are doing our best to get the problem fixed.’

The number to call is 01667 460006.

