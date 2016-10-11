Couple tie the knot before health service ‘family’

A SOUTH Uist couple chose to say ‘I do’ this week in front of NHS Highland staff who are ‘like family’ to them.

Iain and Shona MacFarlane, nee Macintyre, got engaged earlier this year, in June, while staying at Kyle Court, the patient accommodation at Raigmore Hospital.

Iain has stayed at Kyle Court every month for the past five years while receiving treatment for myeloma.

Shona accompanies him when he is heading to Inverness for treatment.

The couple, who have been together for 10 years, said they always knew they would want the staff from Raigmore Hospital to be involved in their celebration.

Shona said: ‘We wanted to invite the staff from Kyle Court and haematology. As far as we’re concerned, they have given us our lives. The treatment and care we have both had is amazing.

‘I’ve said before that the staff are like family to us. They were there when we got engaged in June and it was so important that they were able to join us on our big day.’

The couple, from the Outer Hebrides, were married at St Mary’s Church in Inverness by Fr Donald MacKay.

Diane Paton, a domestic from Kyle Court, was their maid of honour.

Shona added: ‘We were both so proud that the staff were able to come along. It meant the world to us to have them there.’