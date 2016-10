Help and advice with hearing or sight loss

On Monday October 17, Lochaber Sensory Care for Sight and Hearing Support representatives will be at Abbeyfield Care Home, Ballachulish, from 10.30am till 12.30pm, to have a chat with Abbeyfield residents and members of the public.

They will offer support and advice to anyone with a hearing loss or sight loss and can also supply NHS hearing aid batteries, re-tube and maintain hearing aids, and help with any difficulties.