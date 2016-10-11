Group unites to reminisce as school is to be transformed

THE CLASS of ‘59’ shared old memories and made new ones at a high school reunion in Fort William last weekend.

A dozen former pupils of Fort William Senior Secondary School congregated at the West End Hotel. Some had to travel from as far as Australia for the occasion but the belief that ‘it’s always good to come home’ helped make the journey worthwhile.

Charlie Donnelly helped organise the event. He said: ‘We were the year of ’59, which is the last before our school was closed and the new school was built. Some of the group went on to the high school and we all sort of drifted away. We decided to have a reunion and the plan was to have one every 10 years but then thought at our age we might want to have shorter gaps in between so we’ve had two in just around two years perhaps.’

The building is now being turned into Lochaber Highland Council offices and Charlie, who now lives near East Berwick, is pleased it will be back in use.

He added: ‘I have travelled back to Fort William and to see the building in disrepair fills me with dismay. It was such a grand building and probably one of the best views from a classroom in Britain.

‘I have to say, I think we were all looking well and we are already planning the next reunion – hopefully even more of the original group will be able to attend.’