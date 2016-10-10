Music world pays tribute to Lochaber fiddler Angus

RENOWNED Scottish fiddler and frontman of one of the country’s leading folk and Celtic bands has died.

Angus R Grant passed away at home on Sunday following a short illness.

Son of the well-known left-hand fiddle player Aonghas Grant, Grant grew up in Lochaber before heading south to perform with bands Shooglenifty and Swamptrash.

He wrote some of Shooglenifty’s most famous tunes, including She’s In The Attic, Nordal Rhumba, Glenfinnan Dawn and Fitzroy Crossing.

The band celebrated its 25th anniversary just last year.

The band’s Facebook page has been flooded with tributes for the fiddle player.

An appreciation has been posted on the Shooglenifty website. http://www.shooglenifty.com/2016/10/angus/