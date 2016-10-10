«  
Luss accident road restricted

on October 10th, 2016

breaking news

An ongoing accident on the A82 near Luss has restricted traffic in both directions.

Eyewitnesses say the accident is severe. There are restrictions in both directions.

argyll    

