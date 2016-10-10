Climber dies after fall on Ben Nevis

POLICE in Lochaber have confirmed the death of a man after he fell while climbing on Ben Nevis.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on the north face of the ben by the man’s climbing companion, who was uninjured, at around 6pm on Friday October 7.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team were assisted by the RAF, which attended the scene with a rescue helicopter to uplift the men from the hill at around 2am on Saturday.

The 50-year-old, who is from outwith the area, died as a result of his injuries. Officers are liaising with next of kin.

Police thanked members of the responding teams for their ‘courageous efforts during the rescue, carried out in dark and difficult conditions’.