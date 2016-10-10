 
Man transported from yacht

on October 10th, 2016

The voluRNLI rescuenteer crew of Oban RNLI lifeboat were called to transport a man from a yacht in the Sound of Mull for medical reasons on the afternoon of Saturday October  8 2016.

At 12:52pm Oban Lifeboat was called to assist a middle aged man aboard a yacht in the Sound of Mull.

The lifeboat arrived alongside the yacht at 1:17pm and took the man back to Oban where he was transferred to a waiting ambulance.

The other occupant of the yacht continued to sail the yacht back to Oban on his own and required no assistance from the lifeboat crew.

The lifeboat was ready for service again by 2:12pm.

