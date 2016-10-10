A830 will close overnight for two weeks

ROADWORKS on the A830 will see overnight closures for up to two weeks.

The work, which will take place west of Glenfinnan, is set to make improvements to just over a kilometre of the road, making it ‘smoother’ for motorists.

Resurfacing is due to start this Sunday October 16, and will last for up to a fortnight.

During this time the road will closed between 9pm and 6am overnight but with no work scheduled for Friday or Saturday.

A Bear Scotland spokesperson said: ‘Local access will be maintained, with traffic allowed to pass through the site at approximately hourly intervals or when it is safe to do so.

‘The closure will be lifted outside of working hours, although a speed restriction of 30mph will remain in place during the daytime as traffic will be running on a temporary surface.’

The work begins following a £305,000 investment from Transport Scotland.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s north-west representative, said: ‘We’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of these works by scheduling the improvements to take place overnight, and avoiding working on the busier Friday and Saturday nights. We’ve also planned the works to take place outside of the busy peak tourist season to minimise any impact on the local economy.

‘Our teams will look to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible. However, we would encourage motorists to plan their journeys ahead by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date information.’