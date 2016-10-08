Three things to do today – Saturday October 8

Isle of Colonsay Festival – starts today

Two Weeks of Food, Drink and Nature

For adults: wild food preserving, baking, beer tasting, cooking, bottling, walking, wine and whisky

For kids: collaging, scarf making, Christmas decoration, baking, farm walks and knitting

For more details: www.colonsay.org.uk

All visitors will be supplied with the latest timetable on their arrival off the ferry.

Fun Box at the Corran Halls

ANIMAL MAGIC!

From the tops of the trees to the deep blue sea and all the world in between come and join Funbox for their new singalong show!

Whether you roar, squeak, flap or swim it’s time for some fun with Gary, Anya and Kevin (formerly of the Singing Kettle). There are songs and silliness galore in this exciting new show and of course keys to

find to open the Funbox, which has everything you need to sing a song or have an adventure and who knows , we might even need your help on stage too.

With classic songs like Down in the Jungle, Three Craws and The Bear Hunt along with catchy new songs, ANIMAL MAGIC is an exciting singalong experience for families and friends of all ages from nought to ninety.

Come dressed as your favourite animal.