Footpath will be closed until end of the month

FOLLOWING a significant rockfall at Steall Gorge, the Glen Nevis footpath path is set to remain closed until the end of October.

Fort William-based Thistle Access will start work on Monday to remove remaining rock and tree debris from the slopes above the footpath.

The path will be closed for the duration of the work, from October 10 to 30.

The trust has updated signage in the area warning of the increased danger of debris falling onto the path while the work takes place.

Alison Austin, Nevis land manager at the John Muir Trust, said: ‘It will be extremely dangerous to be on the path while the team at Thistle Access conduct the safety work above it.

‘Our intention is to dislodge as few rocks as possible to limit further damage, but there is an increased likelihood of further debris falling onto the path while the operations take place.’

Once the operation is completed, contractors Stonescape will start a second phase of work which involves repairing damage to the path itself. This is expected to begin in early November.

Ms Austin continued: ‘When the safety work is finished we will have a path team from Stonescape on site immediately to repair damage. We will aim to re-open the path at this time, with public access maintained as far as possible while the repair phase of the work is under way.’

The trust thanks supporters of its Wild Ways Path Appeal which has enabled the estimated £30,000 repair works to be initiated quickly.

Anyone interested in supporting the work of the charity to maintain access to wild places can donate at www.johnmuirtrust.org/wildways.