Search goes on for missing man

A POLICE search in Lochaber for missing man Scott Clarke is continuing today.

Yesterday police officers, some with dogs, and the force helicopter conducted land and water searches around the village of Ballachulish, Loch Leven and Loch Linnhe, assisted by Coastguard and RNLI personnel from the wider Lochaber and Oban areas.

Further searches are being carried out today for Mr Clarke, 41, who has been reported missing from the West Midlands and is believed to be in the Lochaber area.

Today police will be concentrating on the Ballachulish bridge area and nearby shorelines, close to where Mr Clarke’s black ‘56’ plate Ford Focus was found in a layby on the A82 just south of Ballachulish on Wednesday.

Police describe Mr Clarke as ‘around six feet in height, of slim build with short brown hair and is likely to wear dark clothing’.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen Mr Clarke or his vehicle to contacted call 101.

Residents and visitors are asked to be mindful of search activity and report any sightings or information to police – even if it seems insignificant.