Gilberta celebrates 100th birthday

A CENTENARIAN says long walks and fresh air has helped the years ‘fly by’.

Gilberta Paterson from Nevis Road, Inverlochy, was born on October 5, 1916, in Bo’ness, and lived in Stenhousemuir, near Falkirk, for 50 years. She has a son, Sandy, who ran the post office in Inverlochy but now lives in Inverness.

Mrs Paterson worked as a telephone operator and remembers watching bombs being dropped on the Forth Bridge in the Second World War from the window of her telephone exchange a few miles away down the River Forth.

She has no secret for longevity, but always liked to keep fit and go for walks when she was able. She also loves flowers and enjoyed many happy hours looking after her garden.

She said: ‘I was always good at sports when I was at school and when I was younger was always out walking, taking in the fresh air.

‘I can’t believe I have reached 100 as time has just flown in. I look forward to seeing my family and spending time with them.’