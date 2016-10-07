Oban Police Files, October 6 » Opinion: Martin Laing urges support for hospital campaign Rural and remote … the phrase is so often used it has become a cliche.

Rural and remote … it is almost voiced as a pejorative term by those apologists from the urban central belt who have little understanding of the areas of which they speak.

The occupants of our cities and urban conurbations talk of rural and remote areas as if there should be a high level of acceptance that life here must be somehow diminished; that we should tamely accept a lesser quality of services and treatment than those who live in our major towns and cities – simply because we are geographically peripheral.

There is a very definite sense of a shrug of the shoulders by the city-dwellers – a suggestion that we’ve made our beds and now must lie on them purely because we live in the Highlands and Islands.

That position infuriates me.

We who live in Argyll and the Highlands pay the same local and national taxes as anyone else and experience the same hardships, stresses and demands as others.

We deserve – and must demand – equal recognition and respect as anyone else in the country. There are, after all, many of the same problems afflicting our areas as elsewhere – and many more besides – especially when it comes to health care. The Oban Times in recent weeks has launched a campaign under the banner Care Matters to fight for the retention and restoration of essential services at Lorn and Islands Hospital and elsewhere.

This is a crucial and urgent campaign – and one we at The Oban Times will prosecute with determination over the weeks and months ahead.

There have been significant – pernicious and damaging – cost-cutting exercises over a prolonged period to services provided at the hospital that have deleteriously affected local people.

That is not to demean in any way the staff at the hospital or any of our other professionals providing medical or social care. In fact, the care providers do a magnificent job in the face of increasing pressures. There are countless stories of how much their efforts are appreciated and the fantastic job they do.

However, successive Scottish Governments, including the present one, pay lip-service to the needs of rural and remote communities while embarking on a damaging – for us – centralising of services.

Why should people from Oban, Argyll, the Highlands and Islands have to endure lengthy, distressing and problematic journeys to Glasgow and other destinations to access services taken for granted by our fellow compatriots?

I think we deserve better. Let’s all get behind the Care Matters campaign. It is not a political struggle but a social one. The provision of good care services affects everyone, regardless of political persuasion.

We all hope we will not need the attention of our care providers but the reality is that many people do.

What do you think? Have you benefited from the excellent work done by our care providers or have you a story to tell about problems accessing services?

