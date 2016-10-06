Robbery: thief grabs woman’s handbag

POLICE officers are investigating the report of a female being robbed of a handbag near Fort William.

The incident happened around 4.30pm on Tuesday October 4 in a lay-by on the A82 trunk road, north of the Corran Ferry junction. A dark-coloured car pulled in behind the victim’s green Land Rover and a male holding a map approached her before grabbing her handbag and driving off in the direction of Fort William.

The male is described as 18 to 20 years of age, of medium build and wearing a black baseball cap.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them and for anyone who may have cameras mounted on their vehicles to check for any footage which may assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police at Fort William on 101 or information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.