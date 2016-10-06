Plans for Oban’s Premier Inn shared

The plans for Oban’s first Premier Inn Hotel have been shared by LMA architects.
The sleek design will replace the Hollywood Bowl on Oban’s Shore Street.
http://l-m-a.co.uk/work/play/premier-inn-oban/
