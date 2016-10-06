«  
  »

Plans for Oban’s Premier Inn shared

on October 6th, 2016

oban times logoThe plans for Oban’s first Premier Inn Hotel have been shared by LMA architects.

The sleek design will replace the Hollywood Bowl on Oban’s Shore Street.

http://l-m-a.co.uk/work/play/premier-inn-oban/

About Oban    

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts