Oban Police Files, October 6

POLICE in Oban are on the hunt for the owners of two husky dogs who ran into a field of sheep -injuring two of them.

PC Alison Simpson would like to hear from anyone with information about the attack. Contact her on 101.

THE THEFT of an outboard motor from a locked shed at Barcaldine is being investigated by Police Officers.

The 550cc Suzuki outboard in black and red was taken some time between September 19 and October 4.

Anyone with information should contact Constable Andrew Simpson.

A DISTURBANCE at an ‘Old School Dance’ saw a 42-year-old reported to the procurator fiscal.

Police were called to an event in the Corran Halls after a altercation broke out in the early hours of last Sunday morning, October 2.

A RED and white Rangers football top was stolen from a sports shop in Oban on September 30.

Police have asked for information on a 30-year-old man who was in the town at the time and may be able to help them with their enquiries. The man is described as 5’ 9” with short dark brown hair wearing dark jacket and blue jeans.

Any information should be passed to PC Paul Danks on 101.