 
  »

Barra community’s plea to save shop from demolition

on October 6th, 2016

screen-shot-2016-10-05-at-08-20-17A PETITION on Barra to save a community shop has more than 2,300 signatures – with 400 from within the local community – but the building is still under threat of demolition.

Read the full story in the October 6, 2016 edition of The Oban Times.

Oban Times Top News Stories    

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts