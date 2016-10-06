Search for missing man near Ballachulish after car is abandoned

POLICE in Lochaber are currently conducting a search for a missing man near Fort William.

Scott Clarke, 41, has been reported missing from West Midlands and is believed to be in the local area.

Mr Clarke’s vehicle, a black ‘56’ plate Ford Focus, was found parked on the A82 just south of Ballachulish yesterday.

Police, Coastguard and lifeboat crews are currently searching areas of land and water around the village. Police don’t believe Mr Clarke was planning to walk or climb in the area so concerns are increasing for his wellbeing.

Police are appealing to anyone who has seen a man matching Mr Clarke’s description – in his forties, of slim build with brown hair, clothing unknown – or his vehicle in the area to make contact.

Local residents and visitors are asked to be mindful of search activity and report any sightings or information to police.

Anyone with information to assist the search effort is urged to contact police on 101