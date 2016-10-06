Argyll’s top award for golden Gordon

TENNIS player Gordon Reid from Helensburgh, who has just returned from the Rio Paralympics with gold and silver medals, is due to be awarded the Freedom of Argyll and Bute.

The sports star, a former Hermitage Academy pupil, has just taken over as the world’s number one wheelchair tennis player having also won the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles this year.

Argyll and Bute Council unanimously backed a recommendation by the Helensburgh and Lomond Area Committee to award Gordon the accolade, in recognition of his national and international success.

Argyll and Bute Council’s Provost Len Scoullar said: ‘Gordon would be an immensely deserving recipient of this award. Everyone in Argyll and Bute is rightly proud of his achievements and we are extremely pleased that we are in a position to be able to recognise his wonderful success in this way.’

In March this year Gordon officially opened the Helensburgh and Lomond Civic Centre, pictured above, centre. The council will arrange a special ceremony at a date and time to be confirmed.