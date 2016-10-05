Three things to do today – October 5

Today you could learn more about one of the nation’s biggest diseases:

MacMillan Cancer Support Drop In

Oban Library – 2.15 to 4.15 pm

For anyone affected by cancer or friends or family are welcomed to drop into the facility at Oban Library to get support and information over a friendly cuppa.

Volunteers are there every Wednesday 2.15 to 4.15 pm providing information and a quiet space while the library is open.

Or, encounter something very sinister

A Brief History of Evil

Coll Community Centre 7.30pm

Hilarious and mesmerising, terrifying and absurd, A Brief History of Evil is a duet about lies and where they can lead us.

Who hasn’t embroidered the truth, or pretended to be someone they’re not? When all the lies are stripped away, who is left? When we look in the mirror, who looks back? Which version is really us?

In A Brief History of Evil two men take us on a hallucinogenic white-knuckle ride to find out what happens when we listen to the voices inside us, or don’t.

And to do something to make your world a better place

Sutherland’s Grove Forest Walk, from the A828 north of Barcaldine

Five trails lead up from the car park to follow the Abhainn Teithil burn through the splendid grove of majestic Douglas fir planted in 1870 with the largest standing at 30 metres.

Further firs were planted in 1921 to commemorate the Commissioner, Lord Sutherland. Beautifully sculptured rocks create spectacular waterfalls in the gorge, especially when the river is in spate.

Please be aware that parts of the path by the river have rough surfaces. The paths split at the bridge across the gorge with the ‘Lochan Walk’ carrying on up to Glen Dubh reservoir.

This supplies water to a hydroelectric scheme at the Marine Resource Centre in Barcaldine village. On returning to the car park you can enjoy a picnic under the large Douglas fir trees by the river. The cycle and orienteering routes also start here.

Parts of these trails are also cycle routes – please watch out for cyclists.