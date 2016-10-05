Three things to do today – October 5

Today you could learn more about one of the nation’s biggest diseases:
MacMillan Cancer Support Drop In
Oban Library – 2.15 to 4.15 pm
For anyone affected by cancer or friends or family are welcomed to drop into the facility at Oban Library to get support and information over a friendly cuppa.
Volunteers are there every Wednesday 2.15 to 4.15 pm providing information and a quiet space while the library is open.
Or, encounter something very sinister
A Brief History of Evil
Coll Community Centre 7.30pm
Hilarious and mesmerising, terrifying and absurd, A Brief History of Evil is a duet about lies and where they can lead us.
Who hasn’t embroidered the truth, or pretended to be someone they’re not? When all the lies are stripped away, who is left? When we look in the mirror, who looks back? Which version is really us?
In A Brief History of Evil two men take us on a hallucinogenic white-knuckle ride to find out what happens when we listen to the voices inside us, or don’t.
And to do something to make your world a better place
Sutherland’s Grove Forest Walk, from the A828 north of Barcaldine