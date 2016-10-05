Runners travel to Glencoe to take part in the marathon

LAST Sunday runners from across the country made their way to Glencoe to take part in one of the UK’s most scenic marathons.

Record numbers took part in this year’s events, which saw people take on the full marathon, the Mamores Half Marathon and Ben Nevis 10k.

The off-road challenge is a trail run that ascends a total of 1,608 metres through Glencoe and into the foothills of Ben Nevis while the half marathon kicked off from Kinlochleven.

Runners strived to beat last year’s record time of 3 hours 18 minutes for the full marathon, with many running to raise money for the event’s nominated charities, Project Northern Lights and Venture Scotland.

Marathon winner Christian Boen narrowly missed last year’s record with a winning time of 3:21.

Eoin Lennon took home gold in the Mamores half with a time of 1:28 and David Limmer won the 10k in just 42 minutes.

David Fox Pitt, founder and managing director of WildFox Events said: ‘We have been lucky enough to deliver a spectacular and uniquely challenging marathon, half marathon and ten k on one of the most stunning days of 2016.

‘We thank Glen Nevis, Fort William and Kinlochleven for supporting us once more.’