Ferry operators MD to step down

MARTIN Dorchester, Managing Director of CalMac Ferries Ltd, and Chief Executive of its parent company David MacBrayne Ltd has announced his intention to step down from the company at the end of March 2017.

His decision comes in the wake of the company successfully securing the £900m contract to operate West Coast ferry services for up to 8 years, and David MacBrayne Ltd’s successful joint bid with GBA Ltd, for the £1 billion contract to operate the Marchwood Military Port in Southampton for the next 35 years.

Mr Dorchester, who joined CalMac in May 2012, said: ‘It has been a huge privilege to work at such an iconic Scottish company. When I joined the company my primary task was to win the next Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Services (CHFS) contract, and with that now done I believe it is the right time to step down and seek a new challenge.

‘Operating the UK’s largest ferry fleet in some of Europe’s most testing waters and with high expectations from the local communities it supports, has been unlike any other job I have ever had and I am indebted to all of the staff, both ashore and at sea, for their help and support over the years which ultimately ensured the company was the only credible operator of the CHFS contract.’

David McGibbon, Chairman of David MacBrayne Ltd, said: ‘Under Martin’s leadership we have successfully won the new contract to run Clyde and Hebrides ferry services and, in addition, he led the team which secured the contract to run the Marchwood Military Port.

‘Martin will continue to lead the team until the end of March during the first six months of the new contract and he leaves the group in a great place to win the next Northern Isles contract and to retain the Gourock-Dunoon ferry service contract. The Board wishes him well and the process to recruit his successor will begin shortly.’