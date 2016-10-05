Health manager receives recognition after years of hard work

Maryanne Gillies (pictured right) with quality improvement practitioner Pam Burrows doing their bit to raise sepsis awareness in the Highlands.

A HEALTH board manager from the Highlands has been nominated as a finalist for a prestigious award.

Maryanne Gillies, has been chosen as one of three finalists invited to the Institute of Healthcare Management – Scotland annual conference awards dinner tomorrow night (October 6).

Her nomination is in recognition of the implementation of the Scottish Patient Safety Programme (SPSP) methodology in NHS Highland under her management over the past seven years

Maryanne said: ‘This award is not just for me, it’s for all the dedicated staff who have helped to make the SPSP programme such a success in NHS Highland.’

The winner of the 2016 award will be announced at the dinner, to be held at the Golden Jubilee Conference Hotel in Clydebank.

The judging panel includes: John Burns, chief executive, NHS Ayrshire and Arran; Brian Houston, chairman, NHS Lothian; Maxine Jones, winner of top healthcare manager award 2015; and Niall Thomson, director, Capita Health and Wellbeing.