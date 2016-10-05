Student dies in climbing accident

A 21-year-old student has died after falling near Ben Nevis.

Kieran Shaw was climbing near the East Gully, Aonach Mor, when he fell on Sunday.

Emergency services were notified of the incident around 3:30pm and airlifted to Mr Shaw to hospital thereafter.

Police Scotland confirmed the climbers identity and said: ‘Following liaison with Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team and the HM Coastguard, Rescue Helicopter 951 attended and uplifted the 21 year-old male climber to the Belford Hospital, where despite medical treatment he sadly succumbed to his injuries.’

Mr Shaw had been climbing with a male companion when the accident happened.

There are no suspicious circumstances and as with all sudden deaths a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.