Highland pupils have an ‘out there’ experience

AN EDUCATION bus visited students in the Highlands, appealing to their wild side.

Pupils from St Brides, Invergarry, Ardgour, Spean Bridge, Roybridge and Strontian primary schools experienced a series of interactive Scottish wildlife sessions this week, thanks to a specially designed double-decker education bus.

The programme called ‘Wild about Scotland’ has been developed by the Royal Zoological Society for Scotland (RZSS) and has been made possible through a partnership between Clydesdale Bank and RZSS.

Pupils from the schools took part in interactive sessions which focus on Scottish native species, their habitats and environments. Sessions were delivered by a team from RZSS.

Barbara Smith, from RZSS said: ‘Our mobile education bus has had a huge impact across the length and breadth of Scotland, carrying out a large number of pit stops in the Highlands. It is vital that we reach out to teach young people about conservation work and the species on their own doorstep. This outreach project makes up a significant part of RZSS’s work and we hope to continue with this, and other similar projects, for the foreseeable future.’

Helen Page, from Clydesdale Bank, added: ‘Wild about Scotland’ aims to engage a younger generation with Scotland’s wildlife – not just in forests or wild areas of Scotland, but also in their own back gardens.’