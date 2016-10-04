The October issue of West Coast Review is out now! » Lifeboat races to two call-outs THE FIRST autumn gales resulted in two call-outs in as many days for the lifeboat crew in Kyle.

As storm-force winds battered the West Coast, Kyle of Lochalsh RNLI’s volunteers were called out in rough conditions on Tuesday afternoon (September 27) and again the following evening.

In the first incident, the crew were paged at 2.33pm after a member of the public reported seeing a group of kayakers in distress close to Eilean Donan Castle.

After a short search, the kayakers were found. They were all experienced and able to continue on their own.

This was a false alarm with good intent and, speaking of the incident, one of the crew said: ‘Although the kayakers were not actually in any difficulty, the member of the public who called the Coastguard thought that they were and did the right thing considering the weather.’

At 6.20pm on Wednesday September 28, the crew were paged at the request of Stornoway Coastguard, to help someone stuck on a boat in Glenelg bay.

The crew quickly found the man, who was unable to get off the small vessel because of the very high winds and large swell.

They transferred the man onto the lifeboat and headed for the jetty in the village.

But because of bad conditions and debris in the water, the lifeboat was unable to get alongside and it was decided to transfer the man to the Glenelg Ferry slipway.

