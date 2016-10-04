‘Tea at Two’ offers a community get-together

NHS HIGHLAND has launched a major campaign to tackle loneliness and isolation in Lochaber.

‘Reach Out – make a difference for someone who’s lonely’ officially kicked off last Thursday (September 29) at the Kilmallie and Ardnamurchan Free Church in Caol.

The ‘Tea at Two’ event offers a community get-together where people can come for a cup of tea and a chance to meet new people.

NHS Highland’s health improvement specialist Elspeth Lee said: ‘I was happy to attend the Tea at Two event to talk about the Reach Out campaign.

‘At my talk, people told me of their own experiences and it was clear there is a real need for events like Tea at Two within the community. It shows it’s really important that all of us try to do something to reach out to people.’

Anna MacRae from the Kilmallie and Ardnamurchan Free Church said: ‘We are delighted to be involved in this campaign. We are holding a special Tea at Two event where people can come along and find out more about the campaign, have a cup of tea and meet new people.’

The church’s Tea at Two event is free for anyone who wishes to attend and begins at 2pm every month. Further details are available from Kilmallie and Ardnamurchan Free Church in Caol.