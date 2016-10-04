 
  »

‘Tea at Two’ offers a community get-together

on October 4th, 2016
The Kilmallie and Ardnamurchan Free Church’s revamped monthly ‘Tea for Two’ event – a chance for a cup of tea and a natter with new friends

The Kilmallie and Ardnamurchan Free Church’s revamped monthly ‘Tea at Two’ event – a chance for a cup of tea and a natter with new friends.

NHS HIGHLAND has launched a major campaign to tackle loneliness and isolation in Lochaber.

‘Reach Out – make a difference for someone who’s lonely’ officially kicked off last Thursday (September 29) at the Kilmallie and Ardnamurchan Free Church in Caol.

The ‘Tea at Two’ event offers a community get-together where people can come for a cup of tea and a chance to meet new people.

NHS Highland’s health improvement specialist Elspeth Lee said: ‘I was happy to attend the Tea at Two event to talk about the Reach Out campaign.

‘At my talk, people told me of their own experiences and it was clear there is a real need for events like Tea at Two within the community. It shows it’s really important that all of us try to do something to reach out to people.’

Anna MacRae from the Kilmallie and Ardnamurchan Free Church said: ‘We are delighted to be involved in this campaign. We are holding a special Tea at Two event where people can come along and find out more about the campaign, have a cup of tea and meet new people.’

The church’s Tea at Two event is free for anyone who wishes to attend and begins at 2pm every month. Further details are available from Kilmallie and Ardnamurchan Free Church in Caol.

Fort William, Oban Times Breaking News, Uncategorized    

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts