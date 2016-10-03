Three things to do today – Monday October 3

Ah the nights are fair drawing in, so maybe it is time to dance.

Scottish Country Dancing 8pm

Glencruitten Church Hall, Oban

Scottish Country dancing is a fun way to keep physically and mentally fit. Beginners are welcome.

You don’t need a partner to come along and join in the fun.

Bring flat shoes.

Learn Scotland’s traditional dances. No experience required.

Or, have a laugh

Oban Phoenix Cinema various times

Bridget Jones’ Baby 6.30 pm and 8.45pm – and its manic Monday pricing

Bridget’s focus on single life and her career is interrupted when she finds herself pregnant, but with one hitch … she can only be fifty percent sure of the identity of her baby’s father.

Or, spend an hour or two at a meeting at a hospital meeting

Oban Lorn and the Isles Locality Health and Care Forum

Lecture Theatre – Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban 6.30pm

The meeting will be discussing appointments systems, obstetric scanning and hospital wifi.