Three things to do today – Monday October 3

Ah the nights are fair drawing in, so maybe it is time to dance.
Scottish Country Dancing 8pm
Glencruitten Church Hall, Oban
Scottish Country dancing is a fun way to keep physically and mentally fit. Beginners are welcome.
You don’t need a partner to come along and join in the fun.
Bring flat shoes.
Learn Scotland’s traditional dances. No experience required.
Or, have a laugh
Oban Phoenix Cinema various times
Bridget Jones’ Baby 6.30 pm and 8.45pm – and its manic Monday pricing
Bridget’s focus on single life and her career is interrupted when she finds herself pregnant, but with one hitch … she can only be fifty percent sure of the identity of her baby’s father.
Or, spend an hour or two at a meeting at a hospital meeting
Oban Lorn and the Isles Locality Health and Care Forum
Lecture Theatre – Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban 6.30pm
The meeting will be discussing appointments systems, obstetric scanning and hospital wifi.