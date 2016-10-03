 
  »

The October issue of West Coast Review is out now!

on October 3rd, 2016

In our Halloween issue, read an excerpt from Tony Dalton’s new book ‘True Tales of the West Highlands and Islands’ plus ghost stories from Dunollie House. It’s ‘spooktacular’  fun! screen-shot-2016-10-02-at-08-47-42

publications, West Coast Review   ,  

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts