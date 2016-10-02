Early hours evacuation from Mull

THE volunteer crew of Oban RNLI lifeboat were woken in the early hours of the morning to transfer an elderly patient from Mull to hospital in Oban.

At 4.00am on Saturday 1st October, Oban Lifeboat launched to transport of an elderly patient from

the Isle of Mull in need of medical assistance.

The six volunteer crew of Oban Lifeboat who were joined by two paramedics, arrived at the

linkspan in Craignure just over thirty minutes after leaving Oban.

They were met by a waiting ambulance and took the patient onto the lifeboat for the journey back to Oban.

Carrying out medical transfers is a fairly routine task for the crew, usually these take place during

the night when there are no ferries available.

Upon arrival back in Oban, the lifeboat was met by another ambulance which completed the

transfer to Oban, Lorn and The Isles Hospital.

Oban lifeboat was then refuelled and made ready for service again by 6.15am.