Three things to do today – Saturday October 1

Oban

Oban Parish Church – church centre

Saturday October 1 10-12

Cakes galore at the annual coffee morning held by the lovely people at the ‘Parish’ church.

Entry by donation.

Scotland Sings

Harmony Workshop North Connel Village Hall

SCOTLAND Sings’ harmony singing workshops return this October to North Connel, and this time it’s all about the bass.

This year at the Scotland Sings Autumn workshops the focus will be on getting more men through the door to enjoy singing in harmony. Their workshop leader, Rory Haye, is ready to lead songs from around the world with really great bass and tenor lines.

Host venue this year is North Connel Village Hall, near Oban on October 1. The workshop starts at 10:30am and finishes at 4pm. More information and booking details can be found at the Scotland Sings website www.sing.scot

Relentless at the Corran Halls, late until early

This is something a wee bit different, or not so different if you were ‘on it’ in the 1990s.

100 per cent Old School Reunion

QFX live performance from:

Casio Bros with Last Anthem, Party Time, Hold Me plus more….

Trevor Reilly with Hanger 13 and 1994 Events

Alan Tait with The Source

The Doctor with Evolution Records and Fantazia

MC Conduct with Redemption and Trax Radio

Drew Walker with Trax Radio

Tickets on the door.