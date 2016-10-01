Three things to do today – Saturday October 1

Oban
Oban Parish Church – church centre
Saturday October 1 10-12
Cakes galore at the annual coffee morning held by the lovely people at the ‘Parish’ church.
Entry by donation.
Scotland Sings
Harmony Workshop North Connel Village Hall
SCOTLAND Sings’ harmony singing workshops return this October to North Connel, and this time it’s all about the bass.
This year at the Scotland Sings Autumn workshops the focus will be on getting more men through the door to enjoy singing in harmony. Their workshop leader, Rory Haye, is ready to lead songs from around the world with really great bass and tenor lines.
Host venue this year is North Connel Village Hall, near Oban on October 1. The workshop starts at 10:30am and finishes at 4pm. More information and booking details can be found at the Scotland Sings website www.sing.scot
Relentless at the Corran Halls, late until early
This is something a wee bit different, or not so different if you were ‘on it’ in the 1990s.
100 per cent Old School Reunion
QFX live performance from:
Casio Bros with Last Anthem, Party Time, Hold Me plus more….
Trevor Reilly with Hanger 13 and 1994 Events
Alan Tait with The Source
The Doctor with Evolution Records and Fantazia
MC Conduct with Redemption and Trax Radio
Drew Walker with Trax Radio
Tickets on the door.