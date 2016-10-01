National minimum wage

From today, Saturday October 1 2016, the National Minimum Wage (NMW) increases for some age bands.

The National Minimum Wage is the minimum rate of pay per hour most workers are entitled to by law.

The rate will depend on a worker’s age and if they are an apprentice.

From today, wages go up to:

£6.95 per hour – 21-24 year old (from £6.70: 2015)

£5.55 per hour 18 – 20 years old (from £5.30: 2015)

£4 per hour – 16-17 years old (from £3.87: 2015)

£3.40 for apprentices under 19 or 19 or over who are in the first year of apprenticeship. (from £3.30: 2015)