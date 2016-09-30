 
Things we’ve learned this week

on September 30th, 2016

Saturday September 24 – Friday September 30

  1. Former host of BBC Radio Scotland’s Take the Floor, Rabbie Shepperd, phoned all his performers after they’d appeared on the show to thank them for being on the programme with him. The Oban Times page 12 MacPhail’s Music
  2. The Isle of Eriskay has never had a mainland gathering unlike most of its fellow islands. The Oban Times page 10 Robert Robertson’s Glasgow Letter
  3. An influential doctor in war-torn Serbia was a daughter of Mull, she eventually went onto her run her own small hospital. The Oban Times, page six, Morvern Lines
  4. Beach huts need planning permission. The Oban Times, page four, Fate of Tiree beach hut lies in the balance.
  5. A valuable sculpture that propped open a shed door in the Highlands is now to go on show in the Louvre – it is worth £1.4 million. The Oban Times, page 20, Valuable sculpture heads to Louvre
