Three things…happening today – Thursday

Oban, Argyll

Oban Lorne Strathspey and Reel Society Practice Night – Oban Guide Hall 7.30pm

Fiddle, accordion, cello or flute players are welcomed to come along and and join this amazing group for an evening of music.

You may like us and decide to join.

The society meets for practice on a Thursday evening at 7.30pm in the Guide Hall on Lynn Road, Oban to which budding members are most welcome.

Kilmory, Lochgilphead

Argyll and Bute Council – Kilmory Castle – 10.30 onwards

Argyll and Bute Council councillors are holding its bi-monthly full council meeting. On the agenda today are items such as nominating non-elected representatives from the Roman Catholic and Church of Scotland to the council.

Benderloch – Victory Hall 3.30pm – 6.30pm

The Bookends Festival welcomes the Reading Room

The Victory Hall has been transformed into a reading room for the week of the festival until Saturday October 1, 2016.

It is the venue for nearly all of our events and every day its doors are open to all to come and sit awhile, read, leaf through a book or two and chat about books you love over a cuppa.

All the books in the Reading Room are yours to enjoy. If you find one you love please take it home and keep it.

If you have some to spare please bring them to The Reading Room for others to enjoy.