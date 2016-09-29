Sàr-sgeoil: Outlander

The author of the hugely successful Outlander novels – which inspired the smash-hit TV series – has revealed the sight of ‘men in kilts’ rather than knowledge of Scottish history led her to pen the best-selling books.

In an exclusive interview to be shown on BBC ALBA this week, Diana Gabaldon tells Cathy MacDonald that viewing an old episode of Dr Who showing men in kilts was ‘powerful and compelling’ – and the author had no prior knowledge of Scotland or its history.

Diana Gabaldon said: ‘I didn’t expect that anyone would read this novel, let alone publish it. I didn’t know anything about Scotland but the image of the men in kilts stayed in my head.

‘I then wanted to have a strong female character to create a sexual tension and I decided to have an English woman to create conflict. Then as I started writing the character of Claire Randall she just wouldn’t speak like an 18th century Englishwoman at all. She was speaking in a modern tone of voice and after wrestling with her for a few pages I hit upon the idea of having her travel back in time.’

The interview with Diana Gabaldon is featured in Sàr-sgeoil: Outlander, to be shown on Thursday evening. Cathy MacDonald visits some of the Scottish locations which inspired the novels, including Culloden of which Gabaldon says: “I’ve walked on a lot of battlefields. Most of them are not haunted. That one is.”

In an intimate conversation, Diana Gabaldon tells Cathy about how and why she became an author. Writing Outlander was her first foray into novel writing and she had no intention of showing it to anyone – but the series of books has gone on to sell more than 27 million copies worldwide.

Diana talks about readers’ reactions across the world to the Scottish imagery in the book and the “Outlander effect” that has been drawing hordes of enthusiastic fans to Scotland. She says she has developed a close connection to the people and places she writes about, particularly Scotland.

Cathy also explores the facts behind the fiction and finds out about the Highland folklore drawn upon in the novels. Cathy visits some of the locations featured in the book and television series such as the real current seat of Clan MacKenzie at Castle Leod in Strathpeffer, Castle Leoch in the book.

Sàr-sgeoil: Outlander, produced by Caledonia TV, will be broadcast on BBC ALBA on Thursday 29 September at 9.00 until 10.00pm. It will also be available to view on BBC iPlayer.