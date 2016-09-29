Sale Report Stirling

STIRLING – United Auctions (Wednesday 28th September 2016) sold 2374 store cattle, native bred cattle, young bulls ,cast cows and forward cattle.

Bullocks (1260)- averaged 208.18p to 255.6p per kg for a 270kg BBX from Drumalea and £1300 for a 654kg SimX from Skeoch.

B & W Bullocks (205)- averaged 140.52p to 199.60p per kg for a 446kg BFX from Glenapp and £1030 for a 632kg BFX from Ormiston Mains.

Heifers (539)- averaged 202.03p to 232.3p per kg for a 310kg CharX from Auchencorth and £1170 for a 606kg AAX from Burnside.

Cast Cows (126)- averaged 119.84p to 161.61ppk for a LimX from Parks of Garden and £1350 for a LimX from Kincraigie.

Young Bulls (39)- averaged 214.58p to 238.6p per kg for a LimX from Drumcruilton and £1010 for a LimX from Drumcruilton.

Dairy Cows (24)– averaged 84.21p to 121.4p pk for a BFX from Wester Lochdrum and £855 for a HFX from Aitkenhead.

Forward Cattle (14)- averaged 163.4p to 191.5p per kg for a LimX from Thomanean and £1310 for a AAX from Bordie.

Bullocks: up to 250kgs – Castle £440, 217.8p 251-300kgs- Pitlochie £720, Drumalea 255.6p; 301-350kgs- Laigh Muir £815, Daldowie 237.1p; 351-400kgs – Berrylaw £935, Pitlochie 235.9p; 401-450kgs- Drumtee £1065, 237.2p; 451-500kgs- Holm of Daltallochan £1130, Hexpath 236.2p; 501-550kgs-East Skeichan £1185, Marr 222.9p; 551-600kgs- East Skeichan £1270, Glenpark Farms 216.2p; 601-650kgs- Gateside £1280, 207.1p; 651-700kgs- Skeoch £1300, 198.8p

Heifers: up to 250kgs – Auchencorth £550, 224.5p 251-300kgs- Greenlands £570, 209.6p; 301-350kgs- Laigh Muir £755, Auchencorth 232.3p; 351-400kgs- Dressertland £870, Mauldslie Mains 227.3p; 401-450kgs– Airthrey Kerse £970, Kipperoch 229.5p; 451-500kgs- Crookston £1040, 221.3pp; 501-550kgs- Hexpath £1150, 213.8p; 551-600kgs- Boreland £1160, Laigh Muir 201.8p; 601-650kgs- Burnside £1170, 193.1p

OTM Cows:

£ per head- Kincraigie (Lim) £1350; Kincraigie (Sim) £1210; Drumlochy (Char) £1130; Coilavoulin (Cont) £1050; Elmscleugh (AA) £1030.

Ppk- Parks of Garden (Lim) 161.61p; Lochelbank (Sim) 150.30p; Dippen (Cont) 134.4p; Riccarton (Char) 131.1p; Riccarton (AA) 130.6p

OTM Bulls:

Merkins (Char) £1050