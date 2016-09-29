«  
Lottery windfall to secure Iona library for posterity

on September 29th, 2016

screen-shot-2016-09-28-at-09-38-54IONA Cathedral Trust has received £100,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) to rescue a little-known library hidden away above the cloisters of Iona Abbey.

Read the full story in the September 29, 2016 edition of The Oban Times.

