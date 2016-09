Kilmallie champions of shinty’s National Division

ONLY eight senior shinty fixtures beat the wet weather last Saturday but Kilmallie won the Marine Harvest National Division, Aberdeen University clinched the Marine Harvest North Division 2 title and Tayforth won Marine Harvest South Division 2 following the shinty action on Saturday September 24.

