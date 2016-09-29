Development boss opens up question time

Fergus Murray, Argyll and Bute Council’s Head of Economic Development, is once again hosting a series of informal business briefings across the area

Following positive feedback received after last year’s briefings he will be outlining the work the council is doing to encourage more people to live, work and invest in Argyll and Bute.

These sessions are an ideal opportunity for small and medium sized business owners to put their questions directly to Fergus and raise any issues that may impact their business and to network with other local business owners.

Lunchtime briefings will take place in:

Rothesay – Thursday October 6 from 12.00 to 13.30 at the Victoria Hotel

Inveraray – Friday October 7 from 12.00 to 13.30 at the Loch Fyne Hotel

Helensburgh – Monday October 10 from 12.00 to 13.30 at the Templeton Building

Dunoon – Tuesday October 11 from 12.00 to 13.30 at The Braes

Campbeltown – Monday October 24 from 12.00 to 13.30 at The Ardsheil Hotel

Oban – Tuesday November 22 from 12.300 to 13.30 at The Corran Halls

A breakfast briefing takes place in Lochgilphead on Tuesday October 25 from 08.30 to 10.00

Anyone wanting to attend should email business.gateway@argyll-bute.gov.uk or call 01546 604 555 to register for a place.