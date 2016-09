Hope to Oban fundraising launched

ORGANISERS from poverty charity Hope to ObanĀ have launched a Crowdfunder page to raise funds to update its new premises on Soroba Road.

Known as New Hope the premises will meet the growing demand for support from the charity.

The group have made a video to explain what the project is all about. It can be viewed athttps://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/new-hope-oban