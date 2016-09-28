 
Do you take a lunch?

woolA new survey has revealed that only 29 per cent of Scots take time for a lunch.

Here at The Oban Times HQ we have a lunch hour – but a fair few of us sit at our desks and knit!

What happens where you are?

