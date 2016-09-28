«  
Boudicca’s brood arrives in Fort

on September 28th, 2016
BOUDICCA VISIT28/9/16 Passengers of the Boudicca disembark on the pontons built to attract cruise ships to Fort William. PICTURE IAIN FERGUSON, THE WRITE IMAGE

PASSENGERS aboard the Boudicca cruise ship, which arrived at Fort William’s new pontoons this morning, disembarked to a warm welcome from town volunteers.

Members of the Fort William Marina and Shoreline Company (FWMSC), alongside town team volunteers, met the passengers as they arrived in Fort William around 8am today.

The MV Boudicca travelled through stormy weather from Skye last night, bringing 800 passengers and more than 300 crew with it.

Coaches were stationed at the West End car park this morning ready to take passengers to various visitor attractions around Lochaber.

Meanwhile others stayed in Fort William town centre, where a number of events have been organised to entertain the guests throughout the day.

 

 

 

